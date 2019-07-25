Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.404 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 160.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.9%.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

