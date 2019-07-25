Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.404 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 160.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.9%.

Shares of GMLP opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $834.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $68.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

