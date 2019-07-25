Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.23. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 11,205 shares trading hands.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.44% of Golden Minerals worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

