Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 309,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,673. The company has a market capitalization of $921.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

