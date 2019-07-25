Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,535.76 ($20.07).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,681.20 ($21.97) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,607.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.97%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Insiders acquired 482 shares of company stock worth $755,935 in the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

