Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.53.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

