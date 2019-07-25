Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€76.30” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €76.30 ($88.72) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.48 ($76.14).

Shares of SAX stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching €67.70 ($78.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -262.40. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a one year high of €69.40 ($80.70).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

