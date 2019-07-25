Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

LQD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,317. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.13.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

