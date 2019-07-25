Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.11. 6,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.