Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,944. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

