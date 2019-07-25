Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,303.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $58,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

