Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,028,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,805,623,000 after buying an additional 1,816,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,402. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.