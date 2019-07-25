Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

