Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 132.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.