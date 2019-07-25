Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

