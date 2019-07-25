Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Receives €23.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.96 ($27.86).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GYC. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of GYC stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €20.74 ($24.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,077 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.13. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

