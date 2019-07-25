Grassi Investment Management Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. 389,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

