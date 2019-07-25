Graviocoin (GIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $951.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $412,268.00 and approximately $951.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00294315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.01630707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120368 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,126,356,619 coins and its circulating supply is 924,567,619 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

