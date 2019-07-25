Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Pareto Securities Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €101.00 ($117.44) price target by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €95.43 ($110.96).

Get Grenke alerts:

ETR:GLJ opened at €96.20 ($111.86) on Thursday. Grenke has a 1-year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 1-year high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.