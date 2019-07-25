GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $70,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,907. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 13.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 46.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

