Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,331,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,384 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 88.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,931,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,163 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 53.6% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 354,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE TV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,051. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

