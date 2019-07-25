Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 93.2% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 69,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.15. 28,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,014. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

