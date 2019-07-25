Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after buying an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,397,679 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,346,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,590,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,445,000 after acquiring an additional 493,431 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.98. 95,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

