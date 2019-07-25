Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after buying an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after buying an additional 355,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,391,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,812,000 after purchasing an additional 596,056 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.17. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.