Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $14.34 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Waters comprises about 2.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Waters worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,026,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 838,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,150,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $217.35. 7,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.07. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.