Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 123.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 46.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

