Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 3,268,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

