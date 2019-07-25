HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating and our PT of $2.30 per share. Our valuation remains based on a DCF analysis of the Copper King project, utilizing a 12% discount rate, which is in-line with similar development projects in top tier mining jurisdictions. Our DCF analysis results in a valuation for $28.1M, or $1.25 per share.””

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. US Gold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

