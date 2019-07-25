HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to announce sales of $446.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HCP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.70 million. HCP posted sales of $469.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCP.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HCP by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,704,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,507 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in HCP by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter worth about $128,473,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,260,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,368 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth about $81,652,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

HCP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. 135,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HCP has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCP (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.