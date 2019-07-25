Head to Head Contrast: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) versus DSA FINL CORP/SH (NASDAQ:DSFN)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Western Financial and DSA FINL CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.21%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $65.97 million 1.63 $5.65 million N/A N/A DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 2.84 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Dividends

DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Western Financial does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 8.99% 5.34% 0.56% DSA FINL CORP/SH 18.07% N/A N/A

Summary

First Western Financial beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About DSA FINL CORP/SH

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

