Head to Head Survey: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get James River Group alerts:

This table compares James River Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 8.05% 10.63% 2.44% NI 16.51% 12.44% 7.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares James River Group and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $885.60 million 1.61 $63.83 million $2.33 20.30 NI $212.37 million 1.75 $31.08 million N/A N/A

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Risk and Volatility

James River Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NI does not pay a dividend. James River Group pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for James River Group and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.12%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than NI.

Summary

James River Group beats NI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.