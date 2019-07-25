Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $8,311,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,194,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,012,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,023 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 326,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,882. The company has a market cap of $940.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

