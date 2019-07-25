Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 2,083,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,164. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,758,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 356,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,039,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after buying an additional 2,139,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 161,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

