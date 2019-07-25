Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,114. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.