Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hershey by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 410,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $50,393,156.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,303,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,513,729.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 3,676,669 shares valued at $464,330,578. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.72. 2,086,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

