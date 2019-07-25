Hexavest Inc. Acquires Shares of 170 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,400,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,071,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,529 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 997,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

ITW opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $158.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

