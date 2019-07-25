Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

