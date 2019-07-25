Hexavest Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 124.46%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

