Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 301,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.