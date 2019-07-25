Hills Bank & Trust Co. Buys 129 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.52.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.55. 89,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.58. The company has a market cap of $284.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,441,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,588 shares of company stock valued at $86,727,260 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

