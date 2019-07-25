Hills Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after buying an additional 987,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.49.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.77. 2,848,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.