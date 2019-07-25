Hills Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $379,351,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,645,000 after buying an additional 4,986,008 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 107.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,378,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,365,000 after buying an additional 2,264,702 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,583,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,626,000 after buying an additional 897,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 62,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $3,050,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,235 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,446. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.