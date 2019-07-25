Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 438,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.32. 11,183,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,244,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

