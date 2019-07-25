Hills Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $737,230,000. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

