Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 471 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

IAK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.37. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.