Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 475 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 60.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 204,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

