HOLD (HOLD) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, HOLD has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $377,101.00 and $4,359.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00293757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.01623112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000601 BTC.

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

