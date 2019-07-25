Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.46, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.29 million during the quarter.

About Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC)

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

