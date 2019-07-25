Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.40 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 147,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,753,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 593,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

