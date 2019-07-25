Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Honeywell's earnings grew 8.8% year over year, and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by about 1%. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry on average. Honeywell believes that strength in its commercial aerospace, warehouse and process automation’s businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire and security products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volumes, increased productivity and ongoing commercial effectiveness actions will improve near-term profitability. For 2019, Honeywell raised earnings guidance from $7.90-$8.15 to $7.95-$8.15 per share. However, the stock looks overvalued compared to the industry for the past three-month period. Also, the company is experiencing softness in its productivity products business.”

NYSE:HON opened at $173.96 on Monday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

